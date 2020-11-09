GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $189.86 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $190.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day moving average is $163.65.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

