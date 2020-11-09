GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

