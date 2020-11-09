GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 8,694.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,901,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 526,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,121 shares of company stock valued at $36,169,615 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $146.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.61 and a 200 day moving average of $107.45. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

