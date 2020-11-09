GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 176.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

NYSE:ETN opened at $109.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.