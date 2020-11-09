GWM Advisors LLC Sells 15,862 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,862 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $127.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

