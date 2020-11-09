GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,347 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

NYSE DE opened at $247.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $250.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

