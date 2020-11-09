GWM Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,970,000 after buying an additional 155,686 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Cintas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,168 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Cintas by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 588,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,766,000 after purchasing an additional 123,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $340.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $358.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Insiders sold a total of 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

