GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 306,623 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

INTC stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

