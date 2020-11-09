Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

