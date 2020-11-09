Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Facebook by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 265,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $293.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.29. The stock has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

