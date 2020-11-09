Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HVRRY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Hannover Rück from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.91.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

