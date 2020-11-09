Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) a €25.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet AG (FNTN.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.85 ($24.52).

Shares of FNTN opened at €16.03 ($18.85) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.29. freenet AG has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG (FNTN.F) Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

