Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €34.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.23 ($35.56).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €25.60 ($30.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12-month high of €32.90 ($38.71).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

