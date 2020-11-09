Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) a €60.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.88 ($71.62).

ETR:KRN opened at €51.00 ($60.00) on Thursday. Krones AG has a 1 year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 1 year high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.46.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

