HC Wainwright Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $289.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $318.00 to $289.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.90.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $328.90 on Monday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $243.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,884,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Biogen by 108.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Biogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 49.0% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.