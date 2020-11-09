HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 34.1% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $898,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 34.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,040,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,770,000 after purchasing an additional 264,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 145.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.55.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,500 shares of company stock worth $24,528,579. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $138.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

