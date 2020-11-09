HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,040,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,770,000 after acquiring an additional 264,389 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 617.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $138.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.22. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,528,579 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

