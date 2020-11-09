HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $390.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.68.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Equities research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

