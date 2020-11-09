H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of HEES opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $781.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

