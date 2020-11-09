Head-To-Head Comparison: Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) versus Agilysys (OTCMKTS:AGYS)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Agilysys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Agilysys $160.76 million 4.53 -$34.07 million ($1.47) -20.99

Eviation Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agilysys.

Risk & Volatility

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eviation Aircraft and Agilysys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilysys 0 1 4 0 2.80

Agilysys has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.62%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Agilysys -16.61% -28.60% -13.45%

Summary

Agilysys beats Eviation Aircraft on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience. It also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

