Head-To-Head Comparison: Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.90% 17.09% 3.93% Eisai 17.61% 18.37% 11.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Eisai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1 3 2 0 2.17 Eisai 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Eisai pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eisai pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and Eisai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $20.87 billion 0.50 $436.65 million $1.39 24.08 Eisai $6.40 billion 3.99 $1.12 billion $3.91 21.99

Eisai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS. Eisai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eisai beats Jerónimo Martins, SGPS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates 441 supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner, including 16 Pingo Doce & Go supermarkets; and 38 cash and carry stores and four platforms under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; Bem-Estar stores; and petrol stations, as well as offers clothing, shoes, and accessories to adults' and children's under Code and Spot brands. Further, the company operates 22 kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and 23 chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of pharmaceutical, orthopedic, and health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, investment management, and financial services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.E.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It also offers Aricept for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies worldwide; and BELVIQ, an antiobesity agent in the United States. In addition, it develops Halaven, an anticancer agent in the oncology area for use in the treatment of breast cancer in approximately 65 countries and also for use in the treatment of malignant soft tissue sarcoma in 50 countries; and Lenvima, an anticancer agent for use in the treatment of thyroid cancer in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. Further, the company has been approved as combination therapy with everolimus for use in the treatment of renal cell carcinoma in the United States and Europe. It has strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. for Lenvima in the oncology and dementia fields; and with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for Lenvima and Opdivo combination therapy for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as Collaboration Agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop a therapy for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.