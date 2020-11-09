Head to Head Contrast: Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) and Superior Group of Companies (OTCMKTS:SGC)

Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Simon Worldwide alerts:

Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.57, meaning that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Group of Companies has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Superior Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies 5.64% 15.74% 7.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Simon Worldwide and Superior Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Group of Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Superior Group of Companies has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.95%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Superior Group of Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies $376.70 million 0.85 $12.07 million $0.79 26.16

Superior Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Worldwide.

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats Simon Worldwide on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses. It also provides various products directly related to uniforms and service apparel; industrial laundry bags for linen suppliers and industrial launderers; and promotional and related products for branded marketing programs, event promotions, employee and consumer rewards and incentives, and specialty packaging and displays. This segment sells its products under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI, and WonderWink brand names. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment provides multilingual telemarketing and business process outsourced solutions through the recruitment and employment of qualified English-speaking agents. The Promotional Products segment produces and sells promotional products and branded merchandise under the BAMKO, Public Identity, and Tangerine brands to corporate clients and universities. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Seminole, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.