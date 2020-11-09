Head-To-Head Review: China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) and Corteva (OTCMKTS:CTVA)

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development alerts:

This table compares China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development N/A N/A N/A Corteva 4.42% 4.69% 2.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 3 7 13 0 2.43

Corteva has a consensus target price of $32.94, indicating a potential downside of 2.24%. Given Corteva’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development.

Risk & Volatility

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development has a beta of 288.87, meaning that its share price is 28,787% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corteva has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and Corteva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development $500,000.00 148.46 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Corteva $13.85 billion 1.82 -$959.00 million $1.43 23.57

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corteva.

Summary

Corteva beats China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows, produces, markets, and sells agriculture products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh mushrooms, such as oyster, king oyster, shiitake, king trumpet, and button mushrooms; dried mushrooms, including eryngii, white, jade, and white king oyster mushrooms, as well as ganoderma mushrooms; and mushroom seeds. It sells its fresh and dried mushrooms to stores that sell directly to individual customers; and mushroom seeds to farmers in the form of stick shaped containers filled with fertilizers, as well as bottles of mushroom seeds. The company was formerly known as Hazlo! Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. in October 2011. China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, below-ground nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.