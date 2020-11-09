Head-To-Head Review: Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants -42.94% 5.28% 1.54% BBQ 5.83% -13.23% -3.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Del Taco Restaurants and BBQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 4 0 2.80 BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 45.00%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than BBQ.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and BBQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $512.95 million 0.58 -$118.29 million $0.47 17.02 BBQ $82.27 million 0.50 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

BBQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Del Taco Restaurants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats BBQ on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

