Head-To-Head Review: Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) vs. Hub Group (OTCMKTS:HUBG)

Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Hub Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Stonepath Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Hub Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stonepath Group and Hub Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A Hub Group 2.30% 8.05% 4.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stonepath Group and Hub Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stonepath Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hub Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Hub Group has a consensus target price of $53.29, indicating a potential upside of 3.97%. Given Hub Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Stonepath Group.

Volatility and Risk

Stonepath Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hub Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stonepath Group and Hub Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hub Group $3.67 billion 0.48 $107.17 million $3.39 15.12

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stonepath Group.

Summary

Hub Group beats Stonepath Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stonepath Group Company Profile

Stonepath Group Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services. Stonepath Group co-ordinates the movement of raw materials, supplies, components, and finished goods for its customers throughout North America and internationally. The company also provides warehousing and distribution services in North America, and offers customs clearance and bonded warehousing services in the international markets. In addition, it provides contract logistics, global project management, order fulfillment, and inventory control services. As of March 31, 2006, the company operated a network of offices in 21 major metropolitan areas in North America, 17 locations in the Asia Pacific region, 3 locations in Brazil, and 1 location in Europe, as well as a network of independent agents and service partners worldwide. The company was formerly known as Net Value Holdings and changed its name to Stonepath Group Inc. in October 2000. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Seattle, Washington. On May 8, 2007, an involuntary petition for bankruptcy protection was filed by Spherion Corporation, Custom Transfer Incorporated, and Overbye Transport Incorporated against Stonepath Group Inc. under Chapter 7 liquidation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances. The company contracts with railroads to provide transportation for the long-haul portion of the shipment between origin or destination and rail terminals for pickup and delivery; and negotiates drayage rates for the transportation between origin and destination points. It also offers truck brokerage services; and warehouse and transportation logistics services, including retailer-driven collaborative consolidation programs, as well as a range of transportation management services and technology solutions, such as shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility under the Unyson Logistics and CaseStack names. In addition, the company provides multi-modal transportation services, such as small parcel, heavyweight, expedited, less-than-truckload, truckload, intermodal, railcar, and international shipping. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 38,000 53-foot containers for use on the Union Pacific and the Norfolk Southern railroads. Hub Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

