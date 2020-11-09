Head to Head Review: Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) vs. Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) and Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Western Digital alerts:

This table compares Western Digital and Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Digital -1.49% 6.72% 2.45% Quantum -3.28% -4.03% -4.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Digital and Quantum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Digital $16.74 billion 0.72 -$250.00 million $2.24 17.77 Quantum $402.95 million 0.47 -$5.21 million ($0.14) -33.21

Quantum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western Digital. Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Western Digital has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Western Digital and Quantum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Digital 0 7 20 0 2.74 Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Digital presently has a consensus price target of $62.66, suggesting a potential upside of 57.40%. Quantum has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.78%. Given Western Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Digital is more favorable than Quantum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Western Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Western Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Digital beats Quantum on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products. The company also provides data center devices and solutions comprising enterprise helium hard drives; enterprise SSDs consisting of flash-based SSDs and software solutions for use in enterprise servers, online transactions, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; data center solutions, including HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and data storage platforms and systems. In addition, it offers client solutions, such as external HDD storage products in mobile and desktop form; client SSDs; removable cards that are used in consumer devices comprising mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, and still and action video cameras; universal serial bus flash drives for use in the computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products used in-field back up of created content, as well as wireless streaming of high-definition movies, photos, music, and documents to tablets, smartphones, and PCs. The company sells its products under the G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, resellers, and retailers. It operates in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. Western Digital Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades. It also provides DXi backup systems for backup storage and multi-site disaster recovery; surveillance and physical security storage systems, including video recording servers, as well as hyperconverged storage systems for video surveillance management and recording; and appliances designed for video surveillance analytics and to run various types of access control systems. In addition, the company offers in-vehicle storage systems, which are removable storage systems for in-vehicle data capture, mobile surveillance, and military applications; managed services, implementation and training services, and support services; and object storage systems for online content repositories, such as media archives, genome sequencing data repositories, and big data lakes. Further, it sells linear tape-open (LTO) tape cartridges, as well as standalone LTO tape drives for small business and desktop use. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. It serves corporations, government agencies, service providers, broadcasters, movie studios, sports leagues and teams, and enterprises. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.