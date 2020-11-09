Head to Head Survey: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) vs. LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get KLM Royal Dutch Airlines alerts:

0.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A LATAM Airlines Group -33.47% -45.13% -3.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.04 $501.76 million N/A N/A LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.09 $190.43 million $0.31 4.58

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines beats LATAM Airlines Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.