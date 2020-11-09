Head to Head Survey: (SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) and CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

(SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (SHGKY) and CPI Card Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (SHGKY) $538.20 million 2.40 $266.07 million N/A N/A CPI Card Group $255.81 million 0.18 -$37.46 million ($0.78) -5.33

(SHGKY) has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Card Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for (SHGKY) and CPI Card Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (SHGKY) 0 0 0 0 N/A CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares (SHGKY) and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (SHGKY) N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group -3.49% N/A -3.71%

Volatility and Risk

(SHGKY) has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Card Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

(SHGKY) beats CPI Card Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (SHGKY)

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited operates as a non-bank financial institution offering tailored financial solutions to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Core areas of its business are Wealth Management & Brokerage, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Consumer Finance and Principal Investments. It also provides funds management, money lending, corporate and consumer financing, margin financing, asset holding and leasing, property investment, corporate marketing and investment consultancy, and nominee services. In addition, the company offers financial information, funds marketing and investment advising, asset management, and corporate marketing services along with healthcare services and strategic investments. It also involves in properties holding, rental, and international banking business. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include EMV and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The Other segment sells financial payment cards. It serves national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through sales representatives in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

