Head-To-Head Survey: Xcel Energy (XEL) and Its Competitors

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is one of 31 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Xcel Energy to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73% Xcel Energy Competitors 1.19% 10.26% 2.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xcel Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $11.53 billion $1.37 billion 27.77 Xcel Energy Competitors $8.73 billion $451.22 million 16.90

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Xcel Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Xcel Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 63.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Xcel Energy lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xcel Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00 Xcel Energy Competitors 465 1963 1406 14 2.25

Xcel Energy currently has a consensus target price of $74.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 8.68%. Given Xcel Energy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xcel Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Xcel Energy competitors beat Xcel Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

