HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) versus Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Head to Head Review

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HeadHunter Group and Cross Country Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cross Country Healthcare 1 4 3 0 2.25

Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus target price of $8.86, suggesting a potential upside of 20.51%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than HeadHunter Group.

Risk and Volatility

HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Cross Country Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group 20.66% 94.54% 19.19% Cross Country Healthcare -2.24% 8.00% 3.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 9.48 $22.44 million $0.77 30.97 Cross Country Healthcare $822.22 million 0.34 -$57.71 million $0.15 49.00

HeadHunter Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cross Country Healthcare. HeadHunter Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cross Country Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of HeadHunter Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HeadHunter Group beats Cross Country Healthcare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services. It serves public and private acute care and non-acute care hospitals, government facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country brand. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Cross Country Locums brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Search segment offers retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, and other healthcare professionals, as well as recruitment process outsourcing. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

