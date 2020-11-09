HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.13 ($70.74).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

ETR:HEI opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. HeidelbergCement AG has a one year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a one year high of €70.02 ($82.38). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €49.23.

About HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F)

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.