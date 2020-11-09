Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.42.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $61.67 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

