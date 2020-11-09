Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $98.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.81.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.05 on Thursday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

