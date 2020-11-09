Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.81.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth $742,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Hologic by 369.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 147,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 116,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hologic by 55.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,365,000 after acquiring an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Hologic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 32,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

