Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$7.50

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up from C$6.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.63.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.74. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$7.05.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

