Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 2.43% of Hudson Global worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.