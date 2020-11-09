i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IIIV has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.04 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $638.77 million, a PE ratio of -460.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in i3 Verticals by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in i3 Verticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 262,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth $5,616,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.