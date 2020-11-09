iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday.

TSE IAG opened at C$52.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.76. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$30.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.23.

About iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

