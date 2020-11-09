iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at TD Securities

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$52.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$30.38 and a one year high of C$76.23.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.