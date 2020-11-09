iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$59.00 at Canaccord Genuity

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$52.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.76. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$30.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

