iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$60.00 at National Bank Financial

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of IAG opened at C$52.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.76.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

