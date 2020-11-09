iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Scotiabank

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) stock opened at C$52.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$30.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.23.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

