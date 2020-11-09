IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research cut IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.07.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in IAA by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in IAA by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 123,527 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in IAA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter.

About IAA

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

