Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ICLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.04 million, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.88. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

