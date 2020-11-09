Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immatics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immatics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Immatics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth about $7,400,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

