ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMGN. Guggenheim raised ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.35.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.08 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. AXA increased its position in ImmunoGen by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 158,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,725,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 379,439 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

