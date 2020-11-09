Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.24.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

TSE IMO opened at C$18.42 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$35.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is -147.16%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.