Independent Research Reiterates €6.10 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF)

Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.68 ($7.86).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €5.66 ($6.66) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.99. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of €13.60 ($16.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

