Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) Price Target Raised to C$3.90 at Cormark

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$2.70 to C$3.90 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of TSE:IDG opened at C$2.08 on Thursday. Indigo Books & Music Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,704.61. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada and the United States. The company also offers toy, baby, wellness, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 88 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banner names; 108 small format stores under the Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company banners; and one store in Short Hills, New Jersey.

