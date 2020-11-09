Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Inphi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $154.67 on Thursday. Inphi has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $157.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -97.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,493,177.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $592,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,357 shares of company stock valued at $76,981,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Inphi by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Inphi by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Inphi by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

